Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today (October 22, 2019)

National Review Institute is co-sponsoring a screening and discussion of an beautiful adoption documentary, I Lived on Parker Avenue, at the Sheen Center in New York on evening of Monday, November 4, to welcome in the start of National Adoption Month. Details here.

1. The Ninth Circuit just ruled against the Little Sisters of the Poor. Back to the Supreme Court? This is just about the most ridiculous battles of recent years, that the government ever made them have to fight for their religious liberty — and they are still fighting.

2. Norway’s Barnevernet and The Future of Parental Rights

3. Mindy Belz: A Cruel Withdrawal (from Syria)

4. Christian Communities in Northeast Syria Are the Target of a Turkish Attack for the First Time in Over a Century

5. Rape, medical experiments, and forced abortions: One woman describes horrors of Xinjiang concentration camps

6. Group of 13 North Koreans Reach Southeast Asian Destination After Long Trek Through Four Countries

7. From our friend (NR alumna) Jillian Kay Melchior: Hong Kong’s Spiritual Battle

Learn more about Philos Project's initiatives to promote equality in Egyptian football and provide information on the Coptic people: https://t.co/SOmFABsgCZ, https://t.co/f1IQ0eywtf — The Philos Project (@philosproject) October 22, 2019

9. Here, the opioid crisis is bigger than politics. As rehab centers replace pill mills, an Ohio River city fights back

Hey everybody I actually liked a Bernie Sanders tweet https://t.co/wakcumA3g8 — John J. Miller (@heymiller) October 22, 2019

Me, too, John. Me, too.

11. Trey Gowdy: Elijah Cummings and I were political opponents. We were also good friends.

12. “The People Who Helped Me the Most Were the Librarians” — Rep. Elijah Cummings

Are you addicted to your phone? In this episode of “The Word on Fire Show,” I reflect on this problem (including on my own smartphone use), offering guidance from some of the greatest saints and spiritual masters in the Catholic tradition. https://t.co/oQht7vU82y — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) October 21, 2019

14. Three Sane Decisions to Help You Save Your Soul

15. A homily for today, which is the feast day of John Paul II

