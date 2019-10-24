Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today (October 24, 2019)

1. New data show first foster care decrease since 2011, record number of adoptions

2. United Arab Emirates to fund rebuilding of Catholic churches destroyed by ISIS

3. Democracy Won’t Save the Middle East’s Religious Minorities

4. Catholic agency says Nobel Prize can shine light on peacebuilding in Ethiopia

5. This Elizabeth Warren tweet:

Let’s be clear: Access to safe, legal abortion is a constitutional right. Every time we deny access to safe, legal abortion, we put lives in danger. I’ve got a plan to protect our reproductive health care in every state. #StopTheBansSC https://t.co/Lt0vPDPgAR — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 23, 2019

Of course, “we put lives in danger” . . . with legal abortion. And then there are the hearts and souls.

That’s part of the reason I wrote this about a recent experience outside an abortion clinic.

6. Michael Wear in The Atlantic: Why Democrats Must Regain the Trust of Religious Voters

7.

Today, I sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept AG Barr, @ONDCP Director Carroll, And @NIH Director Collins Regarding Gender Dysphoria On Young Children. pic.twitter.com/PrrA5c7Sea — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) October 24, 2019

8. Simone Biles: From foster care to the most decorated gymnast of all time

9.

October is Down Syndrome Month. Here's a bit of trivia. Did you know there is a whole cadre of Disney-philes and movie historians who think Dopey, of Snow White fame, has Down syndrome. Their argument is compelling. I'll outline it below: pic.twitter.com/ryoCKkMO5h — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) October 24, 2019

10. A Book on Dignity for All Has Much to Teach the Church

11. This is encouraging: a campaign centered around the declaration: “My faith guides my politics, not the other way around”

12.

Civility is inherently tied to human dignity, and in terms of the practical viability of civility as a widely-embraced norm, it must be explicitly tied to human dignity. You cannot be civil if you are dehumanizing others. Our firmness on this point must be resolute. https://t.co/LLlgBL5ibf — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) October 23, 2019

13. George Weigel on the “Ideological Hijacking” of John XXIII

One of my favorite things WFB ever wrote (but I have a number) was his remembrance of John XXIII when he died). He’s thoroughly misunderstood and underappreciated. His Journal of the Soul should be required reading for diocesan priests, especially.

14. A plea to revive the rom-com

15.

You may not have looks or charm, but are you loud, baby? I loved this piece by Cara Giaimo (@cjgiaimo ). The white bellbird — giving hope to the awkward but leather-lunged everywhere. https://t.co/0SjZn8P1gZ — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) October 24, 2019

PLUS: A mention of A Year with the Mystics

Also, A Year with the Mystics is back in stock on Amazon and on sale

Two upcoming New York events:

A National Adoption Month screening and discussion of the documentary I Lived on Parker Avenue on Monday Nov. 4

And a discussion with Mary Eberstadt about her book, Primal Screams on Friday, Nov. 8