Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today (October 9, 2019)

I’ll be talking with Tim Carney about his book Alienated America this Friday night in NYC. All are welcome. Details here.

1. In Christianity Today: Syrian Christians to US: ‘Don’t Abandon Us Now’

5. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: “God lifts us when we fall and God forgives us when we fail.”

6. Cardinal Timothy Dolan: What Christians Can Learn from Jews about Atonement

7. A friend close to Leland Keyser tells me she has really been suffering in the time since she came forward during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. That was – and has continued to be – such a dark time. There’s a “GoFundMe” fundraiser for her here. If you supported Kavanaugh and are grateful he’s on the Supreme Court, considering saying “thank you” in whatever way you can to a Democrat who didn’t have to come forward and who has suffered tremendously, since it seems like the decent thing to do. Again, details here.

8. Adoption pain and advice in Slate

9. A real, hopeful conversation about open adoption between a birth mother and the adoptive mother of her baby:

Conversations on Open Adoption – Part 2 from BraveLove on Vimeo.

10. George Weigel on the Church in Germany

11. Dan Darling: Three spiritual benefits of singing in church

12. Artificial wombs within five years?

14. Advice to writers on interviews (and for life, too):

15. Homeless opera singer performs first concert after subway performance goes viral

