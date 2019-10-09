Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today (October 9, 2019)

I’ll be talking with Tim Carney about his book Alienated America this Friday night in NYC. All are welcome. Details here.

1. In Christianity Today: Syrian Christians to US: ‘Don’t Abandon Us Now’

In the Book of Acts, one of the early priorities of the resurrected Jesus was to hear the cries of a persecuted people in Syria. He still does. Many of our brothers and sisters in Christ among those targeted for slaughter, right now. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) October 9, 2019

We won’t let those fleeing terror and tyranny into the US and now we abandon them overseas. It’s sad for a country who has long been a beacon of freedom and a refuge for those who are fleeing religious persecution. — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) October 9, 2019

4. Wow

"But there were those [in Auschwitz] who said we should fast, precisely because it was dangerous to do so. We need to show God that we’re here, locked in hell, but we were capable of singing his praises.” https://t.co/lskCLuFWDc #YomKippur — The Philos Project (@philosproject) October 9, 2019

5. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: “God lifts us when we fall and God forgives us when we fail.”

6. Cardinal Timothy Dolan: What Christians Can Learn from Jews about Atonement

7. A friend close to Leland Keyser tells me she has really been suffering in the time since she came forward during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. That was – and has continued to be – such a dark time. There’s a “GoFundMe” fundraiser for her here. If you supported Kavanaugh and are grateful he’s on the Supreme Court, considering saying “thank you” in whatever way you can to a Democrat who didn’t have to come forward and who has suffered tremendously, since it seems like the decent thing to do. Again, details here.

8. Adoption pain and advice in Slate

9. A real, hopeful conversation about open adoption between a birth mother and the adoptive mother of her baby:

Conversations on Open Adoption – Part 2 from BraveLove on Vimeo.

10. George Weigel on the Church in Germany

11. Dan Darling: Three spiritual benefits of singing in church

12. Artificial wombs within five years?

13.

I’m pro-choice but find Feminists for Life to be incredibly thought-provoking in their arguments. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) October 9, 2019

14. Advice to writers on interviews (and for life, too):

“You should always try to establish an understanding, a sympathy even, with everyone you interview, even the villains; they’re not totally evil, only human, and what you want to discover if you can is why they behaved the way they did.” pic.twitter.com/HTjY8Y6dvV — Ray E. Boomhower (@RayBoomhower) October 9, 2019

15. Homeless opera singer performs first concert after subway performance goes viral