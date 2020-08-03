The Corner

World

Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today: Orphaned by COVID, Uyghur Women & More (August 3, 2020)

By

1.

 

2. Nicaragua Catholic cathedral attacked with firebomb

3. Three NYC child welfare workers still on job, against watchdog recommendations after Bronx baby death

4. Before talking about abortion, it helps to listen to people’s stories

An important reason why our interviewees were willing to talk about a topic that most won’t engage is that we prioritized listening. We came in not as activists or apologists, but as really good listeners. We didn’t hold our breath awaiting the chance to share our own feelings, expose their lack of knowledge, or prove them wrong.

5. Catholic school superintendent: ‘Our kids need to go back to school’

“COVID is not the only dangerous thing in our society. Lack of community, loneliness, and all those kinds of things affect kids. And I think it’s important for our kids to be back in school.”

6. Murad Ismael and Nadine Maenza: Agony of Yazidis extends to sixth anniversary of their genocide                     

Yazidis will not have the chance to consider how to protect themselves from a future genocide. Instead, they will be haunted and reminded by the genocide they still endure. And they should not be the only ones commemorating their tragedy — we all must.

7. We are failing with Covid, let’s not fail with mental health

8. Wall Street Journal: A Toll of Coronavirus in New York Is A New Group of Orphans 

 

9.

10.

11. Ryan T. Anderson: ‘Transitioning’ Procedures Don’t Help Mental Health, Largest Dataset Shows

The largest dataset on sex-reassignment procedures—both hormonal and surgical—reveals that such procedures do not bring the promised mental health benefits. In fact, in their correction to the original study, the authors point out that on one score—treatment for anxiety disorders—patients who had sex-reassignment surgeries did worse than those who did not. 

12. Sen. Marco Rubio & Jeanne Mancini: Planned Parenthood Must Return Paycheck Protection Program Money to Taxpayers  

Planned Parenthood officials knew they were ineligible to receive PPP loans, given the organization’s roughly 16,000 employees and its organizational structure by which management can unilaterally impose policies and practices upon affiliates. Its political arm effectively admitted it was aware of this, but that didn’t stop them from applying.

13. Coleman Hughes: The nonconformist

On William F. Buckley’s Firing Line, Sowell summed it up in a sentence: “I haven’t been able to find a single country in the world where the policies that are being advocated for blacks in the United States have lifted any people out of poverty.” Maybe American race relations are so unique that all historical and international comparisons are useless. But it’s far more likely that we have something important to learn from patterns that have held true around the world and throughout history.

14. Answered prayers for priest in need of liver transplant 

Comments

15. Congratulations to our friend Phil DeVoe and his new bride — they got married in a Church narthex in California this weekend

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

The Burning Times

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, pedantry, partisan pyromania, and suchlike. The Right loves a factional brawl, and the past week brought a pentagonic crossfire between Peggy Noonan, Mona Charen, Charlie Sykes, Ramesh Ponnuru, and David French, five right-leaning ... Read More
Elections

The Burning Times

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, pedantry, partisan pyromania, and suchlike. The Right loves a factional brawl, and the past week brought a pentagonic crossfire between Peggy Noonan, Mona Charen, Charlie Sykes, Ramesh Ponnuru, and David French, five right-leaning ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

What or Who Decides This Election?

By
We know where to watch in the next few weeks but have no real idea what we will be watching. Yet pundits, the media, and the Left seem giddy that their polls show a Trump slump, as if they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing from 2016. But in truth, the news cycle over the next three months may well favor ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

What or Who Decides This Election?

By
We know where to watch in the next few weeks but have no real idea what we will be watching. Yet pundits, the media, and the Left seem giddy that their polls show a Trump slump, as if they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing from 2016. But in truth, the news cycle over the next three months may well favor ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Policing Crisis in New York City

By
On Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan, cops carried out a routine arrest of an 18-year-old New York activist who is suspected of disabling police cameras by spraying paint on them. The person is suspected of this for very good reason: There are videos starring the perpetrator carrying out the act in question. ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Policing Crisis in New York City

By
On Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan, cops carried out a routine arrest of an 18-year-old New York activist who is suspected of disabling police cameras by spraying paint on them. The person is suspected of this for very good reason: There are videos starring the perpetrator carrying out the act in question. ... Read More
Media

A Brutal Assessment of Cable News

By
On the menu today: An MSNBC producer resigns, and metaphorically nails 95 theses to the doors of cable news, spotlighting how the industry has failed in its duties to inform the public; the president has another pyrotechnic explosion of a television interview; unnamed White House staffers whisper that the ... Read More
Media

A Brutal Assessment of Cable News

By
On the menu today: An MSNBC producer resigns, and metaphorically nails 95 theses to the doors of cable news, spotlighting how the industry has failed in its duties to inform the public; the president has another pyrotechnic explosion of a television interview; unnamed White House staffers whisper that the ... Read More