The Corner

Culture

Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Prayer, Racism & More (June 10, 2020)

By

1. Father Roger J. Landry: Protesting on Both Knees

2. Sen. Marco Rubio: On the Unjust Death of George Floyd and Racism in America:

The foundations of our country are not irredeemably racist. Abolition, women’s suffrage, desegregation, the Civil Rights movement—these were not appeals to overthrow our values, these were demands that we fulfill them. And the Constitution that once considered slaves three-fifths of a human being was ultimately the vehicle used to free them and, eventually, to secure their most basic rights.

There is reason for hope. Even in a deeply divided country, where the political and cultural lines that divide us continue to harden, a clear consensus has emerged that we can no longer ignore matters of race in America. But it is a fragile consensus. It is already being tested by loud voices appealing to our most basic fears, and those who see this time as an opportunity to advance divisiveness and extreme ideas.”

3. Bishop Thomas J. Olmstead: Father, Forgive the Sin of Racism

Racism is not overcome, however, by our own human determination. It is overcome by God, by His mercy. It is not our achievement. We have a key part to play, in cooperation with His grace, but only God can change minds and hearts. That’s why the Sacraments of Confession and the Eucharist play such vital roles in overcoming the sin of racism.

4.

5. Gerard V. Bradley: Is there “systemic racism” among police and in the criminal justice system?:

Police credibility is wrongly undermined by charges of “endemic racism.” Where police credibility is undermined, the capacity of the system to enforce the law is compromised. Where the criminal justice system is compromised, those most in need of effective law enforcement are hurt the most.

 

6. Michael Pakaluk: Two Visits to the House of Slaves:

In the two addresses, two world-views are presented: in the one, the “good people” among us, empathy their only motive, must be in a constant state of mobilization, to compel everyone else to be the good persons they are; in the other, all of us are caught in a drama, as sin is within each of us, threatening to defeat us, for which we need God’s help.

7. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Are Social Workers the Answer?

8. This Mideast Quest Offers a Key to ‘Saving Christianity’ from Harsh Islamic Ideology and Genocide

9. Russell Moore: The Christian Tribe, Identity Politics, and Tribalism

10. What Hattie McDaniel Said About Her Oscar-Winning Career Playing Racial Stereotypes

11. New York Times: The New York Philharmonic Cancels Fall Season

12. Associated Press: Unemployed Filipina feeds other jobless migrants in Dubai

13. Foster-care kids write letters to senior citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

14. Revisiting Priorities Post-Quarantine

15. J.K. Rowling Releases Controversial New Book ‘Harry Potter And The Basic Biology Class’

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
U.S.

Kristi Noem: The Governor Who Stayed the Course

By
Pierre, South Dakota -- The coronavirus crisis hasn't been kind to the reputations of many governors. New York’s Andrew Cuomo held effective news conferences that at first burnished his image, but he’s now ducking responsibility for sending virus patients back into nursing homes where the disease promptly ... Read More
U.S.

Kristi Noem: The Governor Who Stayed the Course

By
Pierre, South Dakota -- The coronavirus crisis hasn't been kind to the reputations of many governors. New York’s Andrew Cuomo held effective news conferences that at first burnished his image, but he’s now ducking responsibility for sending virus patients back into nursing homes where the disease promptly ... Read More
U.S.

White Liberals in Minneapolis

By
Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Greg Jaffe profiled a group of white liberals in Minneapolis. One of Jaffe's subjects was a woman named Michelle Garvey, a thirty-something from suburban Minneapolis. Garvey called rioters' destruction of a local Target "a perfectly warranted and justified response" to George ... Read More
U.S.

White Liberals in Minneapolis

By
Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Greg Jaffe profiled a group of white liberals in Minneapolis. One of Jaffe's subjects was a woman named Michelle Garvey, a thirty-something from suburban Minneapolis. Garvey called rioters' destruction of a local Target "a perfectly warranted and justified response" to George ... Read More