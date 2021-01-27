Fighting to Preserve Freedom of Speech

I’m old enough to remember when most “liberals” (that is to say, leftists who weren’t thoroughgoing authoritarians) stood for freedom of speech. They enjoyed an argument and defended the First Amendment as sacred.

But now there are few of them who hold that belief. Most are so committed to their agenda of economic and social control that freedom of speech is just an obstacle to the realization of their goals. Criticism from those of us who want a free, liberal (in its original meaning) society is, in their minds, illegitimate. They just know that all conservative/libertarian opposition really stems from bad motives and shouldn’t be allowed to pollute the realm of civic discourse.

The more they can silence the opposition, the sooner America will theirs. Woe betide any leftist who might speak up for the value of free speech. Any such individual would be painting a target on his back for the cancel mobs.

Therefore, every effort at preserving freedom of speech is something to applaud. The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has just launched a “Stand for Freedom” ad campaign that’s meant to warn against the Biden administration’s numerous threats against freedom. (ADF, incidentally, has been called a “hate group” by Southern Poverty Law Center because it pushes back against the leftist agenda, particularly in schools, colleges, and churches.)

I say “Bravo” and hope to see many similar campaigns that are intended to open the eyes of Americans to the hideous future we will face if President Biden and his minions get to chop away at America’s foundations.

Let’s counterattack while we still can.