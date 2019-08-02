File under, ‘Now They Tell Us’

Much of the post-debate commentary (including my own first post) is missing something -- any serious discussion of the Marianne Williamson moment. And make no mistake, she had a moment. By one key metric -- Google interest -- she was the absolute dominant figure of the debate. This chart, comparing Google ...
Imagine David Duke being a regular, esteemed guest and former honored host on Fox News Channel. Imagine every Republican presidential candidate scrambling to praise him whenever he’s in the news. Imagine David Duke being given a prime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention or President Trump ...
All night long, almost every candidate on stage aimed their attacks at Joe Biden. Early on, Kamala Harris referred to him as “Senator Biden,” a perhaps not-so-accidental demotion. Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, and Cory Booker all went after him in rapid succession. Even Kirsten Gillibrand claimed that Biden ...
On Tuesday, The Atlantic published an article by Tim Naftali headed “Ronald Reagan’s Long-Hidden Racist Conversation with Richard Nixon.” The subheading: “In newly unearthed audio, the then--California governor disparaged African delegates to the United Nations.”
I will quote Professor Naftali’s ...
Former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden has bragged on two occasions that he would like to beat up President Donald Trump.
In March 2018, Biden huffed, “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind ...
Transhumanism is a solipsistic social movement that sometimes borders on the narcissistic. Adherents think they are so important that they should live forever. They want license to genetically enhance their offspring and to redesign the human race into a "post-human" species made in their own ...
When it comes to writing, I’ve been rather quiet lately, and friends and acquaintances occasionally ask me why. The answer is fairly simple, really: It is because the world of social media is ruining both journalism and public discourse as we speak.
Do you doubt this? Does this seem a bit over-the-top? Let ...
Making the click-through worthwhile: Why Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and progressive activists hate John Delaney and/or math; why Democrats prefer to live in an imaginary world with no potential threats in Iraq or Afghanistan; and finally, a candidate turns to the real issue of dark psychic ...
Talk to almost any Californians (that is, to any who’ve been in the state since before the ’90s) and they’ll tell a simple story of conservative decline. A crucial 1994 ballot initiative that attempted to enact stricter restrictions on illegal immigrants, Proposition 187, was pushed by a radicalizing GOP in ...
