Filibuster or Not, Gun Control Faces Uphill Battle in Senate

The shootings in Colorado and Virginia have prompted many of the filibuster’s critics to add gun control to the list of Democratic agenda items that the 60-vote threshold is supposedly throttling. Having looked around a little today, though, I’m really not sure that’s true.

The three changes Joe Biden says he wants are a ban on “assault weapons,” the prohibition of magazines that can hold more than ten rounds, and the extension of the federal background-check system to intrastate private sales. The first two provisions have not even passed the House and are explicitly opposed by Senator Manchin. The third provision …