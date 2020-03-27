Finally, That ‘Libertarian Moment’

“Congress Races Back to Washington Because a Libertarian Is Having a Fit,” reads the Slate headline.

On Thursday night, the office of the House majority leader had some unfortunate news to break to the body’s members: If they were “able and willing to be in Washington, DC by 10:00 a.m. tomorrow,” they should get a move on. There was a familiar but no less aggravating problem on the horizon: A rogue libertarian was threatening to be a pain in the ass.

The rogue, Representative Massie of Kentucky, wanted to make sure that Congress actually had a quorum to pass the bill. The bill passed.

The libertarian moment — over before we even noticed it had begun! I, for one, enjoyed it.