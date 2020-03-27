The Corner

Politics & Policy

Finally, That ‘Libertarian Moment’

By

“Congress Races Back to Washington Because a Libertarian Is Having a Fit,” reads the Slate headline.

On Thursday night, the office of the House majority leader had some unfortunate news to break to the body’s members: If they were “able and willing to be in Washington, DC by 10:00 a.m. tomorrow,” they should get a move on. There was a familiar but no less aggravating problem on the horizon: A rogue libertarian was threatening to be a pain in the ass.

The rogue, Representative Massie of Kentucky, wanted to make sure that Congress actually had a quorum to pass the bill. The bill passed.

Comments

The libertarian moment — over before we even noticed it had begun! I, for one, enjoyed it.

 

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

The Political Media Are Failing America

By
Here are some of the public figures and institutions that Americans hold in higher esteem than the media according to Gallup: Hospitals Their child's school and daycare centers State governments Their employer CDC and NIH Mike Pence Donald Trump Congress Only one institution that Gallup ... Read More
Media

The Political Media Are Failing America

By
Here are some of the public figures and institutions that Americans hold in higher esteem than the media according to Gallup: Hospitals Their child's school and daycare centers State governments Their employer CDC and NIH Mike Pence Donald Trump Congress Only one institution that Gallup ... Read More
NR PLUS World

We Should Have Listened to Bill Gates

By
In the book of Genesis, Pharaoh, besieged by ominous dreams, called in the experts early. Joseph, whose reputation preceded him, explained that the seven fat cows followed by seven skinny cows emerging from the Nile in Pharaoh’s dream foreshadowed the seven years of plenty and seven years of famine coming to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

We Should Have Listened to Bill Gates

By
In the book of Genesis, Pharaoh, besieged by ominous dreams, called in the experts early. Joseph, whose reputation preceded him, explained that the seven fat cows followed by seven skinny cows emerging from the Nile in Pharaoh’s dream foreshadowed the seven years of plenty and seven years of famine coming to ... Read More