First Dem Debate Impressions

From left: Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Beto O’Rourke pose before the start of the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami, Fla., June 26, 2019. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Julián Castro and Bill de Blasio: I think both these candidates at least made an impression of being fighters. They both hammered Beto O’Rourke and it was fun to watch.

Cory Booker: I think he had the best night overall, vaulting over very low expectations that have been set for him.

Elizabeth Warren: Started strong, but seemed not to stand out over time in such a crowded field. Did nothing to halt the momentum building for her.

Tulsi Gabbard: Was fun to see her almost use the phrase “America First” in the middle of a non-interventionist foreign policy answer. “We need to put Americans first.” She’s appealing.

Rep. Tim Ryan had a few good moments saying that the Dems need to be a working-class party, and that China’s threat to the U.S. was mostly economic.

Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, etc: I just don’t see what the plan to take Biden’s support is. The moderate Democrat vote in 2019 is a black vote, and that demographic is the big difference for Biden right now. Booker seems more likely to gain support among moderate Dems.

Beto: Why? Why? “If all of us does all we can” on climate change? Just awful.