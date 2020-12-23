Fiscal Insanity Is All Around

The year 2020 will be remembered as the year when common sense, rationality, and the little that remained of fiscal responsibility and liberty were sacrificed once and for all by career politicians and the pundits that enable them. Public hysteria encouraged unrestrained abuse of the government’s regulatory, monetary, and fiscal powers.

On this December 23, I thought I had seen it all, but I was wrong. It was bad enough that the latest COVID “stimulus” bill failed to demonstrate any sense of proportion and priority. In a last-minute effort by senators Josh Hawley and Bernie Sanders, it now includes individual checks …