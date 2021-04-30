Florida’s DeSantis-Backed ‘Big Tech’ Bill Is a Mess

It has yet to be synthesized by the House and Senate before it heads to the governor’s desk, but, in its current form at least, the “Big Tech” bill that the Florida legislature has been working on for the last few days seems to be both a bad idea and constitutionally suspect. I have been a fan of most of the measures that Governor DeSantis has driven forward here in Florida over the last two years, but I’m afraid that this one is a bust.

As it exists, the bill aims to do a number of things: (1) to prevent social-media …