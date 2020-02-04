Following Iowa Caucus Chaos, Campaigns Jockey for Advantage

We still don’t know the results of the Iowa caucuses or even when we should expect the results of the Iowa caucuses. The Iowa Democratic Party has scheduled a call with campaigns late Tuesday morning but has given no indication when it will release the results.

The campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, however, have released partial data in an attempt to justify their claims that they won the caucuses. “Any campaign saying they won or putting our incomplete numbers is contributing to the chaos and misinformation,” Joe Rospars, chief strategist to Elizabeth Warren, wrote on Twitter. By the way, Rospars also wrote, Biden came in a “distant fourth” based on their partial internal information.

“Big night in Iowa,” Amy Klobuchar’s campaign manager wrote. “With the numbers we’ve seen internally and publicly, we’re running even or ahead of Vice President Biden. Wheels up to New Hampshire!”

Despite the general consensus that Buttigieg and Sanders did well, while Biden underperformed, we still don’t know what the actual results are.