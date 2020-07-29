Fond Farewell to Ken Marcus

This is Ken Marcus’s last week as Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education. It’s an amicable departure, so far as I know, and certainly he’ll be missed. He has undone many of the worst Obama policies regarding — to give just one set of examples — all manner of race-based decision-making, such as encouraging aggressive use of racial and ethnic preferences in school admissions and setting indefensible disparate-impact limits on school discipline. Earlier this year, I summarized some of the Trump administration’s progress here. Farewell, Mr. Marcus, and well done!

Roger Clegg serves on the board of the Center for Equal Opportunity, where he was formerly president and general counsel.