Fond Farewell to Ken Marcus

This is Ken Marcus’s last week as Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education. It’s an amicable departure, so far as I know, and certainly he’ll be missed. He has undone many of the worst Obama policies regarding — to give just one set of examples — all manner of race-based decision-making, such as encouraging aggressive use of racial and ethnic preferences in school admissions and setting indefensible disparate-impact limits on school discipline. Earlier this year, I summarized some of the Trump administration’s progress here. Farewell, Mr. Marcus, and well done!
