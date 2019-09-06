For a Saner Conversation, There’s NRPlus

Listen: I’ll be the first to admit that I have a problem with social media. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram — I’m on it all, and I’m on it all the time.

The problem with that (other than the fact that it’s, you know, detrimental to my relationships, and I’ll probably get hit by a car someday from crossing the street while being on my phone) is that a lot of the other people on these social media platforms are, well, mean. They’re jerks! All too often, I’ll share one of my pieces on Twitter or Facebook just to get a bunch of horrific comments from people insulting me or even asking me to send them pictures of my feet. (Ew!)

For this reason, I can admit that I was a little nervous to share a piece of my work on the NRPlus Facebook group. But, because I’m not one to live my life in fear, I went ahead and shared a recent piece, about San Francisco labeling the National Rifle Association a “domestic terrorist organization,” anyway. And guess what? I’m so glad I did!

The kind of comments that I received on my post were so much better than the ones I’ve received elsewhere in the cesspool that is the Internet. It was so refreshing to see thoughtful feedback from respectful individuals who appreciate my work — and none of them even asked for a single picture of my feet! I had such a great time interacting with my readers, and I’m sure that I will do so again!

So, join us! Come be part of the respectful, thoughtful community that is NRPlus — unless, of course, you’re into hassling strangers for feet pics. Then you can stay in the trenches where you belong.