The Corner

World

Pro-Choice: Whose Choice?

By
Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis, Tenn., May 21, 2019. (Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters)

The credibility of the “pro-choice” argument relies heavily on the word choice. The mother’s choice. This is presumably why, in the U.K., a court decision to force a mentally handicapped 24-year-old Nigerian immigrant to have an abortion against her will was overturned on appeal.

The original judgment (recently made available here) is chilling. Some sections are strongly reminiscent of the Supreme Court of the United States’ 1927 decision in Buck v. Bell to forcibly sterilize “mental defectives,” since, as Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. put it “three generations of imbeciles are enough.”

First, we learn that the pregnant woman, named as AB, is 22-weeks pregnant and that medical authorities have decided that it is in her “best interests it [to] have a termination of pregnancy.”

Under the U.K. Abortion Act of 1967, abortion after 24 weeks is only permitted in cases of fetal abnormality or if the mother’s life is at risk. But two weeks before this cut-off, this decision was made due to the mother having “a diagnosis of moderate learning disability and challenging behavior,” and the mental level of someone in six-to-nine-year age range.

Justice Lieven writes, “I have not met AB or heard her speak, but it is clear from the notes of her conversation with the Official Solicitor’s agent, which I will refer to below, that her language and communication abilities are significantly impaired.” This conversation included the following excerpt:

LD: The doctors have said they could take your baby out of your tummy.

AB: No.

LD: How would you feel if they did that?

AB: Save it Save it, the baby.

Justice Lieven then gives examples of AB’s behavioral problems which have included her “smashing a TV and breaking other things,” and adds that “AB’s behavioral problems are highly relevant to my decision, because they go to the question of what would happen to AB and the baby, if the termination did not happen.”

But what does Justice Lieven mean by this? Is she implying that AB may also smash her child or accidentally break herself as she does household objects? And if so, why not involve social workers as happens with other volatile expectant mothers? The same questions arise when Justice Lieven discusses AB’s “history of self-harm.”

Indeed: Why does Justice Lieven think that the best option is a forced dilatation and evacuation (D&E) — the NHS’s normal method of a late second-trimester abortion — which would see the mother sedated against her will and the fetus plucked from her womb, limb by limb?

Comments

This is especially gratuitous given that AB’s mother has insisted that she would take responsibility for raising and caring for the child. Of course, because of her impaired mental capacity, AB is unable to consent to sex and so the circumstances of her impregnation (which remain largely unknown) must legally constitute rape. But again, in this case, the rationale for abortion as the remedy for this pregnancy is neither the choice of the mother nor of her legal guardian.

Fortunately, the injustice of this decision was corrected on appeal. But the cultural significance remains. The pro-life movement is sometimes criticized for being “pro-birth” — for being too single-minded and not sufficiently invested in children after they leave the womb. There is some truth in this. But in a case like this one, I wonder who, exactly, is making the choice.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

Most Popular

Elections

How Can Presidential Candidates Be So Silly?

By
If California senator Kamala Harris is elected president in 2020 and reelected in 2024, by the time she leaves office 114 months from now she might have a coherent answer to the question of whether Americans should be forbidden to have what 217 million of them currently have: private health insurance. Her 22 ... Read More
Elections

Could Justin Amash Cost Trump Reelection?

By
Now that Representative Justin Amash has left the Republican party, he’ll be getting some calls asking whether he plans to run for president in 2020. Never Trumpers and consultants and left-wing billionaires will be jostling with Libertarian-party leaders for meetings with him -- all convinced that his ... Read More
Culture

The Overreach of LGBTQ Activism

By
In his History of Sexuality, Foucault noted that it was only in the 19th century that we began to define people by their desires. That’s when “homosexual became a personage,” “a type of life,” a “morphology.” Foucault -- yes, that Foucault -- thought this reductive and distracting. What would he ... Read More
Film & TV

Thirty Years on, Seinfeld Still Can’t Be Beat

By
‘Do you know what this is all about? Do you know why we’re here?” Thirty years ago, these words introduced the world to Seinfeld. They came from Jerry Seinfeld himself, doing one of the standup bits that often appeared in episodes, and to this day they serve as a succinct description the show’s ethos. ... Read More
Immigration

A Modest Immigration Proposal

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) believes that American detention centers that house illegal aliens — over 1 million illegal arrivals during the last six months alone — are similar to “concentration camps.” A storm of criticism met her historically fallacious comparisons. Ocasio-Cortez ... Read More
U.S.

Andy Ngo, Antifa, KKK, RICO

By
Conservative journalist Tom McArdle has a very worthwhile piece in the new outfit Issues & Insights analyzing possible legal responses to ongoing brutal Antifa attacks -- such as this week’s hospitalizing assault on journalist Andy Ngo in Portland, Ore. -- using the federal Racketeer Influenced and ... Read More