Forget Coronavirus, the Abortions Must Go On

A sign in support of Planned Parenthood outside a town hall meeting for Sen. Bill Cassidy in Metairie, La., February 22, 2017. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

As the number of cases of COVID-19 across the U.S. has begun to rise in recent weeks, some insist that now is the time to focus on . . . abortion.

NARAL board member and abortionist Daniel Grossman weighed in on the matter today, tweeting, “Abortion is NOT an elective medical procedure. It’s essential healthcare and must be available during the pandemic. It can’t be delayed. Patients can’t wait until an undetermined later date to get an abortion. We need to make access available throughout the pandemic.”

Advertisement

Last week, Dustin Cotescu, a medical doctor and assistant professor in family planning at McMaster University, took to his Twitter account — where he uses the handle “BirthControlDoc” — to insist that the coronavirus pandemic makes it imperative to ensure that women can obtain “Self-Managed abortion.” As he put it, at-home abortions facilitated by telemedicine “will be necessary to address the increased incidence of unintended pregnancies that will result from self-quarantine.”

Because in a time of widespread contagious disease, the first thing we all need to worry about is whether women can still dispense with their unwanted children from the convenience of their homes.

Dr. Cotescu needn’t fear. One of our nations most acclaimed health-care providers, Planned Parenthood, is on the case. A few days ago, I received a fundraising e-mail from the abortion giant, offering ideas for how we can “still make a difference” while self-isolating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the suggestions:

Get ready to vote (for pro-abortion Democrats): “Make sure you and your loved ones are registered and ready for the 2020 election.”

Entertain yourself with some pro-abortion propaganda: “Add this to your ‘must-watch’ queue: ‘Ours to Tell’ is a short film we created with We Testify, which tells the stories of four people whose freedom to access abortion empowered their futures.”

And, of course, donate to Planned Parenthood: “As a trusted provider and expert information source for over 100 years, Planned Parenthood has been here with you, especially when you needed us most. In these uncertain times, we will continue to be here for you and meet this challenge, with compassion and respect, no matter what.”

The most prominent part of the e-mail was the large “donate now” link pasted at the bottom.

In California, where Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all 40 million residents to stay home and required all non-essential businesses to close their doors, all seven Planned Parenthood affiliates in the state — which operate about 100 clinics in total — by all accounts remain open.

Advertisement

On its website and Twitter account, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles says it is “continuing to serve patients’ reproductive health care needs at this difficult time.” Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, meanwhile, tells patients on its site: “We are accepting new appointments for essential services only, including birth control and abortion.”

Advertisement

So much for routine women’s health care.

As doctors and nurses struggle to find the supplies they need and work round the clock to keep COVID-19 patients alive and healthy, Planned Parenthood is busy soliciting your help while they keep the doors open to end unborn human lives.