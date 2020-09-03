The Corner

Elections

Former Michigan GOP Governor Rick Snyder Endorses Biden

By

Rick Snyder, who served as Michigan’s GOP governor from 2011 to 2019, declined to endorse Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016, but this year he’s backing Joe Biden.

Comments

“I will continue to support and stand up for Republican policies and values, and support Republican candidates, but I will not support Donald Trump for reelection,” Snyder writes in an op-ed. The former governor calls Trump a “bully” and says Biden will “bring back civility.”

It’s one of the rare GOP endorsements of Biden that might matter: In 2016, Trump won Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes out of 4.8 million ballots cast.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

By
Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

By
Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
U.S.

What Burke Would Say about the Riots

By
Surprise. As soon as street agitators got bored with knocking down statues, they started knocking down people. And as soon as the gunshots started ringing, the moderate Biden took off his mask and turned out to be Kamala. Be wary of the adult who bares each and every tooth when smiling. A look at history, ... Read More
U.S.

What Burke Would Say about the Riots

By
Surprise. As soon as street agitators got bored with knocking down statues, they started knocking down people. And as soon as the gunshots started ringing, the moderate Biden took off his mask and turned out to be Kamala. Be wary of the adult who bares each and every tooth when smiling. A look at history, ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

A Clutch of Fools

By
Reporters standing in front of scenes of arson, flames billowing behind them, not very far from scenes of shooting and murder, insist that the protests are “mostly peaceful.” National Public Radio and a multi-billion-dollar global media conglomerate team up to bring you an illiterate “defense of looting.” ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

A Clutch of Fools

By
Reporters standing in front of scenes of arson, flames billowing behind them, not very far from scenes of shooting and murder, insist that the protests are “mostly peaceful.” National Public Radio and a multi-billion-dollar global media conglomerate team up to bring you an illiterate “defense of looting.” ... Read More