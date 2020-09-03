Former Michigan GOP Governor Rick Snyder Endorses Biden

Rick Snyder, who served as Michigan’s GOP governor from 2011 to 2019, declined to endorse Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016, but this year he’s backing Joe Biden.

“I will continue to support and stand up for Republican policies and values, and support Republican candidates, but I will not support Donald Trump for reelection,” Snyder writes in an op-ed. The former governor calls Trump a “bully” and says Biden will “bring back civility.”

It’s one of the rare GOP endorsements of Biden that might matter: In 2016, Trump won Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes out of 4.8 million ballots cast.