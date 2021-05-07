Former Xinjiang Detainee Warns of China’s ‘Threat to the World’

The people who have personally faced the Chinese Communist Party’s abuses say that the regime’s actions within its borders are an international threat. That’s the message that you’ll hear from leaders in the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, and it’s the same as the one that you’ll hear from Uyghurs.

Tursunay Ziawudun, the woman who underwent a horrific ordeal in the Xinjiang concentration camp system then bravely shared her story with the world, appeared before the House Foreign Affairs Committee yesterday. Her testimony about the Party’s conduct should be enough to disabuse anyone of the notion that what’s taking place in the …