The Corner

U.S.

Four Pieces of Terrible News about the Pandemic’s Effects

By
A woman wearing a face mask walks in Times Square following the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 16, 2020. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

1) When the economy contracted, employment declined most for the working class and poor. At first, a $600 boost to unemployment benefits more than offset this loss income-wise for many, but the boost is expired now. Meanwhile, jobs for the well-to-do barely declined and have fully rebounded.

A chart via the Washington Post:

2) Kids’ math learning shows exactly the same pattern. Those in the richest neighborhoods are doing fine — maybe even improving, thanks to being tutored by highly educated parents and hired help — but the picture is very grim down the income scale:

3) Suicidal ideation is way up. The CDC reports that a quarter of 18-t0-24-year-olds, when surveyed in late June, said they’d seriously considered suicide in the past 30 days. In a different survey in 2018, only 11 percent of 18-to-25-year-olds said they’d seriously considered suicide in the past year.

Comments

4) Social distancing increased domestic-violence calls by about 6 percent, per a new study.

Locking down was the right thing to do early in the pandemic, especially in the hardest-hit areas. But as restrictions drag on and many schools refuse to reopen, policymakers should pay much closer attention to indicators such as these.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Bigotry

By
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Bigotry

By
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Party of Lincoln

By
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Party of Lincoln

By
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Jerry Falwell Jr.: Failed Institutionalist

By
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Jerry Falwell Jr.: Failed Institutionalist

By
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ... Read More