Fox Poll: Biden Stronger General Election Candidate Than Warren in Wisconsin

Joe Biden gives a thumbs up at the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Joe Biden continues to perform better than Elizabeth Warren in head-to-head match-ups against Donald Trump in Wisconsin, the state that could very well be the “tipping point” in the Electoral College in 2020. 

Fox News released a new poll on Sunday showing Biden leading Trump 48 percent to 39 percent in Wisconsin, while Warren only leads Trump 45 percent to 41 percent.

Last month, a poll conducted by the Marquette University Law School, the gold-standard pollster in the state, showed Biden leading Trump 51 percent to 42 percent in Wisconsin, while Warren and Trump were tied at 45 percent.

Warren continues to gain on Biden in the Democratic primary, but the renewed focus in the media on Biden’s age and his son’s $50,000-a-month lobbying contract in Ukraine doesn’t appear to be hurting him at the moment with general election voters in one key state.

