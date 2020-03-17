Tanner Greer writes:

Catholic traditionalists are a minority of a minority: They represent only a tiny sliver of American Catholics (who are in turn only a fraction of the American populace writ large).

Catholics are about 22 percent of the U.S. population, the largest single religious communion in the country. It is true that 22/100 is “a fraction,” but I do not think that is what the author intended.

My own view of the “Catholic integralist” rightists is that they are a little like the CV-conscious kid in high school who started a club to give himself something to be in charge of. Max Fischers without the charm, basically.