Frank Rich’s Animus Is, By Contrast, Never Subtle

Frank Rich writes in New York:

Pardon me for noticing that a) Biden had pledged to pick a woman, b) many Democrats said that the woman should be nonwhite (“Klobuchar Drops Out of Biden’s V.P. Search and Backs Picking a Woman of Color“), c) Biden was better off picking someone who had held high elective office and d) Biden’s eventual choice met these criteria. (I even list the three boxes in the column! “Female, nonwhite, plausibly presidential.” That last one is an odd way to diminish someone.)

Among the other analysts who have used the same offending terminology about Harris: David Axelrod. Here’s Time magazine from around the same time I wrote my column:

“She checks a lot of boxes,” says Democratic strategist David Axelrod, who advised then-Democratic nominee Barack Obama on his 2008 decision to put Biden on the ticket.

Molly Ball and Charlotte Alter, writing for the magazine, did not immediately note that Axelrod was trying to subtly hurt the Democratic ticket with his subtle animus. Presumably that’s because they’re sane, rational, and not eager to take a cheap shot.