Freedom of Speech in Danger

In this Liberty Unyielding post, Hans Bader writes about the plans the “progressives” have in mind for stifling free speech if they get control. Their strategy is to define “harassment” so broadly that even the smallest employers would face the wrath of the government unless they stifle speech that might upset any leftist employee.

And this, I’m certain, would just be the opening salvo against free speech. The Left loves power, not freedom, even freedom of speech. The Democrats have few qualms about using law and regulation to cement their position. If they get control, we should expect many moves designed to suppress any and all opposition.