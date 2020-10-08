Freefall: Larry Kudlow on Managing the U.S. Economy in a Pandemic

Larry Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council, a position he has held since April 2018. As such, Mr. Kudlow was on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in its early days, trying to manage and maintain one of the strongest economies in U.S. history and prevent it from falling into a catastrophic depression.

Advertisement

Kudlow discusses in detail what those dark days were like for him and the rest of the Trump administration and how it felt to be on the receiving end of withering and seemingly endless criticism from the media and the administration’s political opponents. Kudlow also discusses why he thinks the economy is well positioned for a strong rebound once the virus is under control and why he fears a Biden administration may reverse many of the economic policies Kudlow has championed, which led to the economic progress achieved before the pandemic struck.

Recorded on October 6, 2020