The Corner

White House

Freefall: Larry Kudlow on Managing the U.S. Economy in a Pandemic

By

Larry Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council, a position he has held since April 2018. As such, Mr. Kudlow was on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in its early days, trying to manage and maintain one of the strongest economies in U.S. history and prevent it from falling into a catastrophic depression.

Comments

Kudlow discusses in detail what those dark days were like for him and the rest of the Trump administration and how it felt to be on the receiving end of withering and seemingly endless criticism from the media and the administration’s political opponents. Kudlow also discusses why he thinks the economy is well positioned for a strong rebound once the virus is under control and why he fears a Biden administration may reverse many of the economic policies Kudlow has championed, which led to the economic progress achieved before the pandemic struck.

Recorded on October 6, 2020

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Peter Robinson — Peter M. Robinson is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Most Popular

Elections

Pence Won, But It Doesn’t Matter

By
It was nice to have a debate where the two rivals could complete sentences. Some of those sentences managed to communicate complete thoughts. Beyond this reassurance that two members of America’s political class are capable of tenth-grade level interaction, I don’t think the debate mattered to the election ... Read More
Elections

Pence Won, But It Doesn’t Matter

By
It was nice to have a debate where the two rivals could complete sentences. Some of those sentences managed to communicate complete thoughts. Beyond this reassurance that two members of America’s political class are capable of tenth-grade level interaction, I don’t think the debate mattered to the election ... Read More