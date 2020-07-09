The Corner

World

French Frankness on Lockdowns

By

While the jury is still out — and will be for some time — on the Swedish approach to COVID-19, the decision by many governments to opt for dramatic, brief lockdowns (in order, primarily, to avoid overloading health-care systems, but also to use the time — an opportunity too often missed — to prepare for massively enhanced testing), was defensible. The prolongation of lockdowns, at least on the scale and for the duration seen in many countries, was, however, a different matter.

How many governments, I wonder, will be as honest as France’s on this topic?

Comments

France 24:

“My aim is to prepare France for a possible second wave while preserving our daily life, our economic and social life,” new Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview on RTL television.

“But we’re not going to impose a lockdown like the one we did last March, because we’ve learned . . . that the economic and human consequences from a total lockdown are disastrous,” he said.

While this was always likely to be the case, I suspect that we are still in the process of discovering quite how disastrous those consequences will be — and already have been.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
U.S.

COVID’s Comeback

By
We’re living in Groundhog Day. For the second time this year, COVID-19 is sweeping the country and we don’t have any great options for dealing with it. We didn’t squander the past four months, exactly, but we demonstrably failed to get to a place where we can enjoy an open society without the virus taking ... Read More
U.S.

COVID’s Comeback

By
We’re living in Groundhog Day. For the second time this year, COVID-19 is sweeping the country and we don’t have any great options for dealing with it. We didn’t squander the past four months, exactly, but we demonstrably failed to get to a place where we can enjoy an open society without the virus taking ... Read More