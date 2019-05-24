Friday Links

Fans of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: Don’t panic — May 25th is Towel Day!

Napoleon’s Looted Art: He and his troops pillaged art on a vast scale. What did they take and what happened to it?

Why do some countries drive on the left and others on the right?

The Tactical Order of Dressing: An Illustrated Guide (as taught to military and emergency personnel). Related: Because it’s important to always be battle-ready: How to Poop Like a Samurai.

The pistachios that need police protection.

You Can Now Legally Compost Dead Family In Washington State.

