Friday Links

June 30, 1934 was the Night of the Long Knives, Hitler’s purge of those standing in his way.

22 Real Places That Inspired Disney Animated Movies.

That time the FBI tested for Bigfoot.

June 28 is the anniversary of both the event that started and the treaty that ended World War One.

Bathing Machines Of The 19th Century.

The Real Story of the Green Book, the Guide That Changed How Black People Traveled in America — “It was much harder to navigate in the North and the West because you didn’t have the signs.”

Medieval medical schools.

