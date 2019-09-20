The Corner

Culture

Friday links

By

For Firefly fans — today is Unification Day.

Who Invented Rock, Paper, Scissors and What’s the Best Way to Win Consistently?

Tunnel Of Samos – how did the ancient Greeks dig a 4000-foot tunnel from both ends and meet exactly in the middle in the 6th century BCE, 200 years before Euclid?

Awkward Russian Food Art.

What country owns the North Pole?

Comments

The Evolution of the Typewriter.

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include Dr. Samuel Johnson’s birthday, a bacon vending machine, the science of jumping from a moving train, and, from 1803, the Ottoman Empire’s first map of the new United States.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

How to Bend the News

By
This, from ABC, is a nice example of a news organization deliberately bending the truth in order to advance a narrative that it wishes were true but is not: Venerable gun manufacturer Colt says it will stop producing the AR-15, among other rifles, for the consumer market in the wake of many recent mass ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Total Culture War

By
 Donald Trump is waging a nonstop, all-encompassing war against progressive culture, in magnitude analogous to what 19th-century Germans once called a Kulturkampf. As a result, not even former president George W. Bush has incurred the degree of hatred from the left that is now directed at Trump. For most of ... Read More
Education

George Packer Gets Mugged by Reality

By
Few journalists are as respected by, and respectable to, liberals as The Atlantic’s George Packer. The author of The Assassin's Gate (2005), The Unwinding (2013), and a recently published biography of Richard Holbrooke, Our Man, Packer has written for bastions of liberal thought from the New York Times Magazine ... Read More
World

Iran’s Act of War

By
Last weekend’s drone raid on the Saudi oil fields, along with the Israeli elections, opens a new chapter in Middle Eastern relations. Whether the attack on Saudi oil production, which has temporarily stopped more than half of it, was launched by Iranian-sponsored Yemeni Houthis or by the Iranians themselves is ... Read More