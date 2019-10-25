Friday Links

The Corner

Fashion Ads from The 1970s. Warning: Once you see these, they can’t be unseen.

When Halloween Was All Tricks and No Treats.

When George Soros Broke the British Pound.

Three major battles took place on October 25th: Agincourt, the Charge of the Light Brigade, and Leyte Gulf.

The Valley of the Cheese of the Dead — in this remote Swiss town, residents spent a lifetime aging a wheel for their own funeral.

Why Do Pigeons Bob Their Heads?

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include the physics of juggling, scientists investigating the secrets of smelly cat butts, a 1918 prostate warmer to restore your manly vigor (or radium suppositories if that doesn’t work), and the history of toilet paper.

