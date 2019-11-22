Friday Links

A few ruminations on growing old, plus the Thanksgiving birthday pattern.

How Elephant Poop Becomes Fancy Paper in Sri Lanka.

The History of Ken Doll’s Crotch.

A Scientific Look at How Female Turkeys Choose Their Mates (and get rid of the rejects). Plus, artificial insemination.

The Starling and Falcon Dance.

Advertisement

Criminal decides to break into the house of an experienced medieval combat re-enactor, who keeps a carbon-steel double-headed battle axe that he calls, “my baby”: “Police K-9s followed the trail of blood to apprehend the suspect.”

Advertisement

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include the chemicals that give autumn leaves their colors, why ice is slippery, exploring an old mental hospital, and an 18th-century guide to hunting vampires.