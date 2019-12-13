The Corner

Culture

Friday Links

A selection of weird nativity sets.

Pachelbel’s Canon In D Performed By Train Horns.

National Geographic’s 100 best photos from 2019.

One of my favorite Christmas stories — ‘Twas the Overnight Before Christmas: The Merry Tale of How Air Cargo Deregulation Led To Amazon.

How robocalls became America’s most prevalent crime.

Darwin Awards: a cumulative list.

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include advice from c. 1200 on surviving the winter (spoiler — lay off the purging and blood-letting, and keep your hands and feet covered in wolf grease), the anniversary of Australia’s Great Emu War, the pre-Seinfeld origins of Festivus, and a pairing guide for pop-tarts and fine whiskies.

