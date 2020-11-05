The Corner

Media

From the Chronicle of Peaceful Protests

By

Does anybody at the New York Times speak English? The Times reports:

In a reprise of the violent street altercations that erupted at times in New York over the summer, a day of peaceful demonstrations in Manhattan on Wednesday turned into clashes between protesters and the police after night fell, leading to nearly 60 arrests.

The phrases “violent street altercations” and “day of peaceful demonstrations” are not compatible. And “peaceful demonstrations” do not just “turn into clashes between protesters and police” of their own accord.

So, what happened?

Did the police violently attack the peaceful protesters? If that’s what happened, then say so: The readers of the New York Times might be interested to know it.

Or did the “peaceful demonstrators” attack the police? In which case, why pretend that they are “peaceful” and that the violent confrontation is a thing that just happened, without anyone’s having made it happen?

Comments

The insistence that the protesters were “peaceful” until they engage in mass violence is nonsensical — there is a difference between peaceful protesters and those who simply haven’t yet got around to beginning the violence. That seems obvious enough, unless we are willing to entertain seriously the notion Jack the Ripper was a peaceful pedestrian right up until the moment when a confrontation broke out between him and a London woman.

How many people around the country have to die at the hands of “peaceful protesters,” how much looting and destruction must the cities endure, before the reporters of the New York Times and likeminded journalists around the country can work up the courage to simply report the plain facts of what is happening?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

The Wait Continues

By
On the menu today: the state of play in the six states not yet called in the 2020 presidential election: Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Alaska. Wait, Alaska? What, are they delivering the absentee ballots by dog sled? What We Know So Far As of this hour, Joe Biden has won ... Read More
Elections

The Wait Continues

By
On the menu today: the state of play in the six states not yet called in the 2020 presidential election: Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Alaska. Wait, Alaska? What, are they delivering the absentee ballots by dog sled? What We Know So Far As of this hour, Joe Biden has won ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Path, Updated

By
It has to go through Pennsylvania, which is necessary but not sufficient. He needs to take Pennsylvania, hold onto Georgia and North Carolina, then take either Arizona (for 279 electoral votes) or Nevada (for 274). Biden leads in both of those states. But Trump is gaining in Arizona, and it’s entirely ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Path, Updated

By
It has to go through Pennsylvania, which is necessary but not sufficient. He needs to take Pennsylvania, hold onto Georgia and North Carolina, then take either Arizona (for 279 electoral votes) or Nevada (for 274). Biden leads in both of those states. But Trump is gaining in Arizona, and it’s entirely ... Read More