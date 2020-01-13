The Corner

Religion

Further Thoughts on Anti-Semitism in New York

By
A man wearing a kippah listens to speakers during an anti-Semitism demo at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on September 14, 2014. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

In my report on tensions between ultra-Orthodox and non-Jews in the region surrounding New York City, I interviewed a wide array of people to try to show the nature of these tensions. One of the people I interviewed, a Jewish individual who is not ultra-Orthodox, told me that many people in the community (not referring to himself) view ultra-Orthodox Jews as “locusts” due to what they perceive as reliance on government resources by ultra-Orthodox villages. This same individual criticized ultra-Orthodox development, arguing that it affects the way of life of non-Jewish and non-ultra-Orthodox residents.

Comments

This quote has attracted controversy. My decision to include it obviously does not constitute an endorsement of its language or its argument. Throughout the article, I quote multiple other people who label similar rhetoric, and the attitudes underlying it, as anti-Semitic. My intention in this article was to present a picture of what is happening in the counties surrounding New York and to convey the feelings of all residents of the area, amid a housing boom and the thankfully growing awareness of New York’s anti-Semitism problem (which I have covered before).

This is a complicated subject that can veer into exceptionable territory. It is extremely vital to understand what people in the area are feeling in order to defuse any misunderstandings or ill-will among observant Jews and their neighbors. It is my hope that the reader will come away from the article with a little more knowledge of those attitudes.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS White House

What Was It For?

By
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

What Was It For?

By
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
Elections

Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds

By
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
Elections

Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds

By
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

‘Never Trump’ Revisited

By
One of the most irritating things about being a professional pundit is having random strangers hold you accountable for every column, tweet, and post you’ve ever written. Needless to say, I’ve accumulated plenty of bad takes over the past 20 years. An industrious critic with lots of time on his hands could, ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

‘Never Trump’ Revisited

By
One of the most irritating things about being a professional pundit is having random strangers hold you accountable for every column, tweet, and post you’ve ever written. Needless to say, I’ve accumulated plenty of bad takes over the past 20 years. An industrious critic with lots of time on his hands could, ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More