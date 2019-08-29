The Amazon Scam

I wrote about the Amazon fires and the G-7 meeting today for Politico:

Emmanuel Macron may not technically be a celebrity, but he tweets like one.

Prior to the G-7 summit, the French president declared on Twitter, “The Amazon rain forest—the lungs which produce 20% of our planet’s oxygen—is on fire.” He added that, “Our house is burning. Literally,” and called the fires an “international crisis.”

Macron’s tweet was deeply ill-informed and misleading, but indistinguishable from the commentary of all the actors and singers who pride themselves more on their (alleged) social and environmental consciences than their knowledge. They got images that they believed were of today’s Amazon fires wrong and repeated lazy clichés about “the lungs of the planet,” wrapping it all in apocalyptic warnings of climate doom.

At least Diddy and Leonardo DiCaprio don’t host multilateral meetings of Western heads of state.

Macron does.