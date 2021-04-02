Gaetz-gate: Who Would Have Thought . . .

Congressman Matt Gaetz. One way or another, it seems the pairing of that title and that name is not long for this world. Let’s run through a quick timeline of the series of events that have upended this Florida man’s week and career.
- On Tuesday, Axios reports that Gaetz was considering leaving the House of Representatives for Newsmax, a right-wing cable-news channel that wholeheartedly endorsed Sidney Powell and the “Stop the Steal” conspiracy theory before backtracking when its deranged coverage became a legal liability.
- Later that same day, the New York Times breaks the news that the Department of Justice
…