Gallup: By Two-to-One Margin, Americans Say Transgender Athletes Should Compete Against Members of Same Biological Sex

Runners in the women’s 60-meter heats at the 2021 European Indoor Athletics Championships at Arena Torun in Torun, Poland, March 7, 2021. (Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters)

Based on the mainstream media’s coverage of this issue, you’d think these numbers were reversed:

[Americans] favor restrictions on transgender athletes’ ability to play on teams that correspond with their gender identity. The issue is being debated in dozens of state legislatures, and five U.S. states have banned transgender girls, who were born male, from playing on girls’ sports teams.

A majority of Americans (62%) say trans athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that correspond with their birth gender, while 34% say they should be able to play on teams that match their gender identity.

