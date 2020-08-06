Gender-Affirming Research Required a Correction

The authors of a paper on the efficacy of “gender-affirming” surgeries, originally published in October 2019 in the American Journal of Psychiatry have issued a correction. On Saturday, authors Richard Bränström, an associate professor at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute, and John Pachankis, an associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health, clarified that their data “demonstrated no advantage of surgery in relation to subsequent mood or anxiety disorder-related health care visits or prescriptions or hospitalizations following suicide attempts.”

Someone better tell mainstream media outlets . . . .