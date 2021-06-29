The Corner

General Milley’s Evasive Tactics

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is being celebrated for his remarks at a House hearing last week. He ought to be embarrassed about them. At Bloomberg Opinion, I explain why I think his argument about critical race theory was preposterous.

