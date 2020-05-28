Minnesota Governor Calls in National Guard to Control Riots

The looting and rioting, which began in Minneapolis in response to the police killing of George Floyd, has spread to St. Paul, and the state’s Democratic governor Tim Walz has mobilized the National Guard:

BREAKING: MN Gov. Tim Walz has called out the Minnesota National Guard to help contain/control protests and riots after George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Source says the decision was made several hours ago and it took all day to mobilize troops. pic.twitter.com/XcQmajl6Md — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) May 28, 2020

“George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction. As George Floyd’s family has said, ‘Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.’ Let’s come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd,” Walz said in a statement.