Cuomo Endorses Mass Protests in NYC Mid-Pandemic

Mass protests “could potentially be infecting hundreds and hundreds of people, after everything that we have done,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday morning. “We have to take a minute and ask ourselves, what are we doing here?”

Apparently Cuomo didn’t have to think too long about it.

By Monday afternoon, he issued a joint statement with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio in which the two elected leaders said that “we encourage people to protest peacefully and make their voices heard.”

Cuomo and de Blasio declared an 11:00 p.m. curfew for the city and urged the protesters not to loot but made no mention of social distancing in their joint statement.

IMPORTANT NEWS: There will be a citywide curfew in NYC starting at 11pm TONIGHT (6/1), lasting until 5am. NYC residents — you must stay home after 11 PM! pic.twitter.com/gZXBvPOmOp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2020

Oddly, I haven’t seen anyone publish a take on “New York’s Experiment in Human Sacrifice.”