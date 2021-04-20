George W. Bush’s Blind Spots on Immigration

They’re the subject of my Bloomberg Opinion column.

Former President George W. Bush has a new book of portraits of immigrants. Writing about the book for the Washington Post, he said his main goal was to tell immigrants’ stories and “humanize” the debate, not to lay out a specific agenda for immigration policy. But he also wanted to share some “principles for reform.”

They are familiar principles: They’re largely the same ones that underlay two legislative efforts when he was president, and another attempt when Barack Obama was. After all these years, maybe it is time to learn from these failures rather than going down the same road again. . . .