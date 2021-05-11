‘Get a Job’

The Corner

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the April jobs report from the East Room of the White House, May 7, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Jim discuss Liz Cheney tenuous hold on her leadership position, waning COVID restrictions, the terrible jobs report, and much more. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

