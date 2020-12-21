Get Flynn and Powell away from the President

It’s never a good sign when a president publicly insists he’s not considering declaring martial law in an attempt to reverse the election results, or when high-level military officials feel the need to declare, “There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election.”

For what it is worth, the president tweeted Sunday, “Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!”

What we know is that Trump has met with retired General Michael Flynn, who has publicly advocated the president declare martial law and have the military organize a re-vote of the presidential election. …