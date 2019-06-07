Get Your Gothic On with the New Issue of National Review

It’s a must-read launch into what is sure to be a boiling-hot summer of politics and cultural warfare. Headlining the June 24 issue (you could be reading the entire edition right now if you were an NRPLUS member) is Kevin Williamson’s cover essay — “A Battlefield Planted in Soy” — in which he argues that American farmers are casualties in the raging trade war. The issue’s additional “two-column” essays are by Andy McCarthy, who carpet bombs Christopher Steele’s “Shoddy Dossier,” and John Miller’s excellent profile of Kentucky’s “Tea Party” governor, Matt Bevin, who has just won a tough GOP primary as he seeks his second term in Frankfort.

Also in the issue: A special section on The Law, with pieces by David French, who opposes federal district-court judges making national decisions; Charlie Cooke, who writes on the liberal culture’s drift from the First Amendment; Dan McLaughlin, who unpacks the terrible idea of court packing; and Jonathan Adler, who attacks the High Court’s horrendous Chevron precedent, which empowers the bureaucrat over the legislator. Everything else you know and love about NR — from its get-go in The Week to the last-page Happy Warrior — is there, waiting for you. Read it now or get that NRPLUS subscription. (And by the way, it’s been a few issues, but we’re happy to see the great Roman Genn’s artwork again adorning an NR cover.)