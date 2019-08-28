Gillibrand Out

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand during the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Mich., July 31, 2019 (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The New York senator provided one of my favorite moments of the primaries so far. In March she explained that her support for gun rights when she was in the House was a result of not caring enough about whether voters outside her district lived or died. No, really: “And not only was I wrong, and not only should I have cared more about gun violence in other parts of my state or other parts of my country, I just didn’t.” I don’t think I’d ever heard that from a candidate before: I flip-flopped because I stopped being a sociopath.