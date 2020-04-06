God and Man in Coronavirus Land

Does it feel like God has taken a step back from our lives? Frankly, this can be a bit “bizarre,” Fr. John Maria Devaney, O.P., confesses, while offering advice about this current invitation to something deeper we are being drawn into, to listen to God in the pain and uncertainty of this coronavirus reality we are living. Fr. John, a Dominican priest who ministers as a hospital chaplain in New York City, talks about what he’s living in an epicenter of this crisis.

Listen here to the first in a series of conversations I’m having on faith in the time of coronavirus. It’s part of the National Review Institute’s “virus-free forums” — how we are adapting some of our content and programing in these current circumstances. Stay tuned for more this week.