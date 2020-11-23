Golfing during the Crime of the Century

People do realize that when Trump is firing off his tweets about how he really won the election in a landslide — but that the Democrats have disguised this fact because they pulled off their massive crime — he’s not acting like it.

He’s golfing, frequently. Last week, he literally drove through a #StopTheSteal rally on his way to the Trump National Golf Club.

He’s not even pretending to fight.

I’m sure the revelation of this fact won’t break the spell for his fans, who are following the truly important developments in Trump’s challenge to the greatest crime in American history on Instagram, Twitter, and Newsmax. But, in case the history of this moment does matter, I thought it should be noted here.