The Corner

White House

Golfing during the Crime of the Century

By

People do realize that when Trump is firing off his tweets about how he really won the election in a landslide — but that the Democrats have disguised this fact because they pulled off their massive crime — he’s not acting like it.

He’s golfing, frequently. Last week, he literally drove through a #StopTheSteal rally on his way to the Trump National Golf Club.

He’s not even pretending to fight.

I’m sure the revelation of this fact won’t break the spell for his fans, who are following the truly important developments in Trump’s challenge to the greatest crime in American history on Instagram, Twitter, and Newsmax. But, in case the history of this moment does matter, I thought it should be noted here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

About That ‘Broken Algorithm’

By
Of all the loopy assertions made at the press conference President Trump’s legal team conducted last Thursday, the one that has been most roundly derided is the since-ousted Sidney Powell’s claim that the national popular vote was such a landslide for President Trump “that it broke the algorithm that had ... Read More
Elections

About That ‘Broken Algorithm’

By
Of all the loopy assertions made at the press conference President Trump’s legal team conducted last Thursday, the one that has been most roundly derided is the since-ousted Sidney Powell’s claim that the national popular vote was such a landslide for President Trump “that it broke the algorithm that had ... Read More
Elections

Election 2020’s Endgame

By
Today on the menu: States are certifying their votes, and Trump's legal team is in turmoil. The 2020 Election Starts to Wind Down Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to certify their election results today, and Nevada is scheduled to do the same tomorrow. Saturday night, U.S. district judge Matthew W. ... Read More
Elections

Election 2020’s Endgame

By
Today on the menu: States are certifying their votes, and Trump's legal team is in turmoil. The 2020 Election Starts to Wind Down Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to certify their election results today, and Nevada is scheduled to do the same tomorrow. Saturday night, U.S. district judge Matthew W. ... Read More