Good News for Gender-Confused British Kids

From the Times of London:

Children who believe they are transgender face new curbs on gender reassignment treatment to protect them from “irreversible” decisions. Liz Truss, the trade secretary, told MPs that the wellbeing of under-18s was a key principle that would guide her response to a review of government policy on gender identity.

Truss is also the minister for women and equalities. She said “grown adults should be able to make decisions, to have agency to live life as they see fit. But before the age of 18, when people are still developing their decision-making capabilities, they should be protected from making decisions that are irreversible about their bodies that they could possibly regret in the future.”

This comes after Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who underwent irreversible transgender treatment as a teenager, launched her lawsuit against London’s Tavistock and Portman NHS trust. The Tavistock, which is the U.K.’s largest gender clinic, has seen 35 resignations in three years due to fears around “overdiagnosis” of gender dysphoria among children.