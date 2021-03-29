The Corner

GOP Reps Demand Biden Restore Asylum Pacts, Pinpoint Move as Cause of Border Crisis

By
A man from Honduras seeking asylum brings down his 3-year-old daughter as they board the bus to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, March 26, 2021. (Go Nakamura/Reuters)

Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Biden administration reimplement the Trump-era migrant-processing agreements between the U.S. and Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries that they canceled at the height of the current crisis on the southern border.

Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and all of the panel’s GOP members panned the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw from the Migrant Protection Protocols with Mexico and the Asylum Cooperative Agreements that the U.S. struck with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. These agreements established a system for processing the

